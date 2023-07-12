Breaking :Popular Nollywood Actress, Cynthia Okereke is Dead.

Popular Nollywood Actress, Cynthia Okereke is Dead.

It was reported that she passed on in her sleep last night.

The thespian died at the age of 63.

Veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has died, 12 months after suffering in kidnappers den.

The sad news was announced by her colleague in the entertainment industry, Joseph Okechukwu.

According to the filmmaker, he was about to pay for Cynthia Okereke’s flight ticket to come to America but sadly, she died on Tuesday night.



