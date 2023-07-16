Otedola’s Daughter Dj Cuppy Reacts To Alleged Breakup With Fiance, Ryan

byCKN NEWS -
0



Billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola better known as Dj Cuppy, has reacted following speculation of being heartbroken after alleged break-up with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

This is  coming after Ryan penned a cryptic note on social media about their relationship after which he unfollowed the love of his life.

Amidst the thoughts of being heartbroken, Dj Cuppy took to the microblogging platform, Twitter,  to share a stunning photo of herself glowing with a bright smile on her face

Sharing the photo, she added an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon indirectly confirming the dissolution of her relationship with Ryan Taylor.

The photo, however, sparked another wave of reactions from netizens who slapped the phrase, ‘I told you so’ as many seemed to have anticipated the separation.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال