28 Year Woman , Daughter Declared Missing In Ogun

A 28-year-old woman, Mrs. Blessing Ayeni and her 8 month baby have been reported missing after she left her home in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

According to her husband, Johnson Okesanya, she left Ijebu Ode for Ore on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, but never got to her destination.

He claimed they were kidnapped along the Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway, adding that she spoke to her around 2:26 pm before her number became unavailable.

A message by her husband posted by Ijebu Rewa, reads: “My name is Johnson Okesanya. I'm here to report a kidnapping case of my wife and 8 months old baby along Ijebuode-Ore Expressway. She was heading to ORE from Ijebuode when she was contacted around 26 minutes past 2pm on the 11-07-23 and later her number was switched off. I have contacted the police,”

Mrs. Blessing Ayeni is light in complexion and 5.6 tall.

Anyone with useful information on their whereabout should call this phone number; 0805 3819004 or report to the nearest police station.