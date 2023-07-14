Nollywood Actress Kemi Afolabi Calls Out GTBANK Over N510,000 Refund

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has publicly criticized GTBank, accusing the commercial bank of causing frustration in her life. The issue arose when she mistakenly transferred the sum of N510,000 to a customer's account back in April. However, despite three months passing, the bank has not returned the money to her.

Expressing her dismay, Kemi Afolabi wrote, "I mistakenly transferred the sum of five hundred and ten thousand naira to a customer's account who uses the same bank as me since April 1st, 2023. It's been back and forth with the bank for the past three months plus. The bank claims that the recipient's account is restricted. How much longer will it take to reverse my money back to my account? It's been over 3 months!!!! My dear fans, please help me out. I am exhausted, honestly."

In a subsequent post, the actress emphasized her patience and called on GTBank to take the necessary action, stating, "Help tag @gtbank. It's been over 3 months! They have held on to my five hundred and ten thousand naira. I have been patient, but I am exhausted. @gtbank, kindly do the needful."

What are your thoughts on Kemi Afolabi's situation with GTBank? How do you believe such banking disputes should be resolved in a fair and timely manner?