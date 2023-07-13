Breaking: Senate Confirms Service Chiefs

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nigerian Senate on Thursday confirmed the Service Chiefs whose appointments were transmitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for legislative action.

The confirmation followed the screening by the Committee of the whole which was presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabío.

Earlier in the day after their arrival, the nominees were subjected to the Chamber’s protocol where they were asked to introduce themselves.

It was reported that Senators went into a closed doors after their introduction at about 11:00 am to deliberate security issues with the nominees.

After three hours of the meeting, the Senate reopened Chambers for debate at about 3.00 pm to have the confirmation done.

The Service Chiefs who were confirmed through voice votes are: Major General Christopher G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General T.A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal H. B. Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال