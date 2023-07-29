Nollywood Actress Ebele Okaro Loses Husband.

Veteran Nollywood actress Ebere Okaro has announced the death of her husband, Anyi Okaro.

Okaro via a heartfelt piece, shared the news on her Instagram page on Saturday.

She wrote: "Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

"Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

"Think how he must be wishing that we could know today.

"How nothing but our sadness can pass away? And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…

"For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. ANYI REST IN PEACE”.