New Notes: Police Arrest Ex Keystone Bank Staff For N14.9m Fraud In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, 35, for allegedly defrauding John Nnamdi and Obasogie Osagieduwa of over N14.9m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect who was sacked by her employer, a commercial bank, two years ago defrauded the victims under the pretence of helping them to get new notes.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 20 by operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau while acting on a complaint of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent conversion and stealing reported by the victims.

He said, “The suspect paraded herself as a staff member of Keystone Bank and fraudulently obtained N7.35m from Mr John Onuora Nnamdi. Also, the suspect paraded herself as a staff member of the same bank and fraudulently obtained N7.6m from Mr Obasogie Osagieduwa.

“They gave her the money with the hope that as she was collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank.”

Nwabuzor said investigation had been concluded and the suspect would be charged to court.

The suspect told journalists, “Before now, I have been giving Nnamdi clean notes and he would give me a commission. But I couldn’t meet up any more, so I owed him. The second person, Henry, I couldn’t give him any mint but I returned N2.5m to him, remaining the balance of N5.1m. This has been going on for some months now. I was sacked by the bank about two years ago.”



