NADCEL : Army Conducts Public Speaking Engagement With Lagos School Pupils

In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023 within 81 Division Area of Responsibility, a Public Speaking Engagement has been organized to sensitize secondary school students on the composition of the NA and its responsibilities as a symbol of national unity, integration and development as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The engagement which provided an avenue to educate participants on career opportunities in the NA was held today 3 July 23 at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos with participants drawn from Baptist Boys Academy,

Baptist Girls Academy,

Command Day Secondary School Ikeja and

Command Day Secondary School Ojo.

Speaking at the seminar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Ajunwa represented by the Commandant, Command Day Secondary School (CDSS) Ikeja, Lieutenant Colonel CB Obida said "the Nigerian Army as the oldest organization in the country has been saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

He encouraged the participants to join the Army to protect the territorial integrity of their fatherland and also pursue their goals in life. He enumerated several benefits of being in the NA such as, job security, opportunities for professional growth, financial stability, access to quality healthcare, and other benefits like travel, housing, and educational opportunities.

On his part, the Principal of the Baptist Academy, Deacon Gbenga Abodunrin thanked the NA for the programme as well as choosing the Baptist Academy as the best place to organize the event. He urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity given to them.

NADCEL 2023 edition is set aside to celebrate the 160 years of existence of the NA.

Highlights of the event include, a quiz competition between students of CDSS Ikeja and students of Baptist Academy, presentation of awards and souvenirs and group photographs.

