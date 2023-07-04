If It Was Another Party That Won The Election, APC Would Have Latched On To EU Report ... Chris Nwandu

Published:

Amid the ongoing uproar that has greeted the damning post-election report submitted by the European Observer Mission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a few days ago, veteran journalist, and renowned lawyer, Chris Kehinde Nwandu has come out to question the negative reaction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) toward the contents of the document.

Recall that in an official statement released to State House Correspondents over the weekend, the Tinubu administration tackled the EU for criticizing INEC's conduct of the February 25 polls, describing the Organization's report as a brazen attempt to discredit the APC's victory in a contest that was free and fair.

However, while speaking in an interview on Africa Independent Television's 'Kaakaki' program on Monday, Nwandu, who is the Publisher of CKN News, insisted that if it had been another that emerged victorious at the presidential election, the APC would have applauded the EU's report as validation that the polls were flawed.

He said; "You don't expect the government to say anything different from what they have said concerning the EU report. After all, they are the beneficiary of what many have continued to describe as a flawed electoral process. If you look at the report, you will see that the European Union is saying that INEC did not do what it had promised, which is to transmit the presidential election results in real time. And this is a fact. Even INEC has not disputed this.

But what the Federal Government is saying through the Spokesman for the Presidency, Dele Alake, is that the EU cannot use skirmishes that occurred in 10 thousand polling units to discredit results obtain from over a hundred and seventy thousand polling units across the country. But the question is this; why won't we consider those issues? I can bet you that if it had been another political party that won the February 25 presidential election, the APC would have latched on to the EU's report as validation that the polls were flawed. The ruling party wouldn't have criticized the document as it is doing now."

