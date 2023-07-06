NADCEL 2023: " I am Proud Of Your Modest Achievements In Keeping Nigeria As One "...Bola Tinubu ( Pictures From Grand Finale Event)

" I am Proud Of Your Modest Achievements In Keeping Nigeria As One "

Those were the words of President Bola Tinubu today at the final activities rounding up this year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Ibadan

Represented by his Vice , Ibrahim Shettima, the President went down memory lane to narrate how the Nigerian Army has over the years fought several wars to keep Nigeria United

He salute the patriotism and statemanship exhibited by officers and men of the Army in discharging their duties while assuring them of continuous Government support

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of soldiers who died in the line of duty

In his welcome address , the Chief host and Chief of Army Staff Major General T A Lagbaja thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Army

He pledged the continued loyalty of the Army to civilian authorities and loyalty to the President and Commander of the Armed Forces

CKNNews reports that the highlights of the event were gymnastics display , display by men of the airborne brigade of the Nigerian Army









A display of some the armed tanks , military vehicles, armoured drones well as the Amphibious brigade

Some officers were decorated with Nigerian Army Medals of Merit while six RSMs were presented brand new Hilux vehicle for their service

There was also an exhibition showcasing the history of the Nigerian Army

The events were attended by many dignitaries including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff

Representatives of the Governors of Oyo and Kwara State

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff Gen Lucky Irabor

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Airforce and Navy

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen Buratai and Gen Ihejirika

Ooni of Ife and other dignitaries



