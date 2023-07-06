NADCEL 2023: " I am Proud Of Your Modest Achievements In Keeping Nigeria As One "...Bola Tinubu ( Pictures From Grand Finale Event)

"  I am Proud Of Your Modest Achievements In Keeping Nigeria As One "

Those were the words of President Bola Tinubu today at the final activities rounding up this year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Ibadan 

Represented by his Vice , Ibrahim Shettima, the President went down memory lane to narrate  how the Nigerian Army has over the years fought several wars to keep Nigeria United 

He salute the patriotism and statemanship exhibited by officers and men of the Army in discharging their duties while assuring them of continuous Government support 

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of soldiers who died in the line of duty

In his welcome address , the Chief host and Chief of Army Staff Major General T A Lagbaja thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Army 

He pledged the continued loyalty of the Army to civilian authorities and loyalty to the President and Commander of the Armed Forces 

CKNNews reports that the highlights of the event were gymnastics display , display by men of the airborne brigade of the Nigerian Army 











A display of some the armed tanks , military vehicles, armoured drones well as the Amphibious brigade 

Some officers were decorated with Nigerian Army Medals of Merit while six RSMs were presented brand new Hilux vehicle for their service 

There was also an exhibition showcasing the history of the Nigerian Army 

The events were attended by many dignitaries including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff 

Representatives of the Governors of Oyo and Kwara State 

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff Gen Lucky Irabor 

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Airforce and Navy 

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen Buratai and Gen Ihejirika 

Ooni of Ife and other dignitaries 


