Breaking:DCP Abba Kyari Finally Granted Bail

byCKN NIGERIA -
 A federal high court sitting in Abuja, the federal capital territory, on Thursday, granted Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police bail.  One of his lawyers, Barr. Hamza N. Dantani disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page. 

Kyari was arrested by the NDLEA in connection to a drug related case, after he was suspended by the Nigeria Police Force for an alleged relation with Hushpupi, a convicted internet fraudster in the US.  



He was already under investigation by the police when he was arrested by the NDLEA and charged to court  In February, the Court of Appeal rejected his appeal for bail against the ruling of a Federal High Court, Abuja which last year refused to admit him to bail.

