I’m Yoruba, They Only See Me As White...Falcons’ Ashleigh Plumptre





Ashleigh Plumptre,born on 8 May 1998 in Leicester, is a professional footballer who currently represents the Nigeria national team, the Super Falcons which today play ousted Ireland in the last group game of the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup.

The Super Falcons defender recently decided to part ways with English Super League side Leicester City. The departure of Plumptre was officially announced by the Foxes in a statement confirming that the talented defender left the club after her contract expired at the King Power Stadium.

With a diverse background and a passion for the sport, Plumptre has made a name for herself in the footballing world.

Early life

Growing up in Melton Mowbray, Plumptre attended primary school there. Her journey in football began at the age of four when she joined Asfordby Amateurs.





Recognising her talent and dedication, she joined the Leicester City Centre of Excellence at the age of eight and spent seven years with the club, progressing from under-10 to under-15 level.

In 2013, she made a move to Birmingham City’s under-17 team, where she had the opportunity to train with the senior WSL 1 team. During that time, she briefly joined Derby County’s Centre of Excellence, a third-tier FA Women’s Premier League side.



