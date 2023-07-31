AGN Set To Hold Film Festival In USA.. Emeka Rollas





The Actors Guild of Nigeria has explained why it intends to hold its first-ever international festival in Miami, USA.

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, said the festival scheduled for November 9-11, 2023 in Miami, Florida, USA, would see actors networking with international agents.

He noted that Nancy Isime and Joseph Benjamin would host the proposed three-day film festival, while over 70 Nollywood actors would attend.

In a chat on Sunday, he said: “We need to expose Nigerian actors to the global economy through festivals like this. It’s a collaboration. It’s going to boost the image of Nollywood, we are going to involve international media. We initiated a programme where the actors would have a physical interaction, collaboration, and relationship with the international market to gain them recognition and global profiling.”

Alex Okoroji, the chairperson of the organising committee for the AGN International festival, said that “The festival will have a huge impact. It will raise the portfolio and the profile of the actors. Why am I saying this? Individually actors are able to travel and do things on their own, but this is the first time that collective impact where the Guild is taking its members and saying we want to make sure that we are able to exposure you to more opportunities, to bigger platforms so it is definitely going to have an impact on members.”

The festival will feature a panel discussion, city tours, workshops, and seminars, where actors and filmmakers can learn from one another.