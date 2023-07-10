I'll Not Accept Tinubu's Ministerial Appointment..Ayo Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed not to accept a ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fayose, a two-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

He said he supported Tinubu because he believes in him, and not because he needed any appointment from him.

Seun Okinbaloye, the anchor, had asked Fayose if he would reject a ministerial offer if the president offered him, to which Fayose responded, “I will never accept it.”