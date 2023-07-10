Ex BBnaija Housemate Bella Threatens Airline Over Missing Bags

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue, threatened to publish name of airline if she does not get positive feedback on her missing luggage.

Bella issued this threat in a tweet via her official Twitter handle on Sunday.

I’m not happy at all. How is it that i flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here and my luggage is nowhere to be found. Never arrived with me and is missing! I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to loose. I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!

The BBNaija star has cried out after her missing luggage at the airport in Athens, Greece.

The celebrity said she had gone to the European city for the summer holiday, but her luggage was nowhere to be found after she landed.

According to her, the luggage contains valuables she couldn’t afford to lose.

If I don’t get a positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline. Godforbid I loose that suitcase!

Bella stated, “I’m not happy at all. How is it that I flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here, and my luggage is nowhere to be found? Never arrived with me and is missing!

“I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to lose. I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!

“If I don’t get a positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline. God forbid I lose that suitcase!”

