Gunmen Kill Abia Commissioner’s Two Police Escort

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Two police officers lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu.

The assailants also razed a vehicle belonging to the Ukaegbu’s ministry, in an attack which occurred in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia.

Confirming the incident, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the two policemen killed were an Inspector and a Constable.

Chinaka said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the gunmen attacked the convoy of the commissioner during his familiarisation tour to markets in Aba.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال