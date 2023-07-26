Gunmen Kill Abia Commissioner’s Two Police Escort

Two police officers lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu.

The assailants also razed a vehicle belonging to the Ukaegbu’s ministry, in an attack which occurred in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia.

Confirming the incident, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the two policemen killed were an Inspector and a Constable.

Chinaka said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the gunmen attacked the convoy of the commissioner during his familiarisation tour to markets in Aba.



