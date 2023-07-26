Emefiele Rearrest: Ayo Fayose Blasts DSS

“The DSS act of lawlessness at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos today, should be condemned by all lovers of democracy and rule of law in the country. It is painful that the DSS is yet to come to terms with the fact that the President of Nigeria today, is a product of struggles for democracy and won’t superintend over any act of lawlessness.





“The actions of the DSS today are no doubt bringing a negative image to the Govt and I’m sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they don’t give him govt bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed or power-drunk leadership in the DSS. It’s time for the President to act.





“No doubt, I am not a fan of Emefiele’s actions as CBN Governor which threw Nigerians into untold hardships with the politically motivated change of Naira notes. However, it behoves on leaders of this country to speak out against acts capable of undermining democracy and the rule of law.





“Nigeria is under civil authority and security agencies, especially the DSS should be properly guided to purge themselves of this display of overzealousness.





“The DSS men that participated in today’s show of shame should be promptly brought to book. More so that it happened within the sacred premises of the court.





“Most importantly, restructuring of the Organization is imperative for a today’s Nigeria that is desirous of deepening democratic governance.”



