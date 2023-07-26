Emefiele: DSS Vows To Investigate Officers Behaviour At Lagos Court





Department of state service, DSS vowed to probe the face-off between its personnel and the Prisons official over an ugly incident yesterday at the Ikoyi Federal High Court in Lagos.

CKN News reported yesterday how the DSS arraigned the suspended Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele before a federal high court Judge on charges bothering on illegal possession of firearms

Recall Emefiele was granted bail in the sum of N20 million naira but drama however ensued when the Prison officials present were restricted from taking Emefiele into custody as ordered by the Lagos Court ut were rather mishandled by the DSS operatives over custody of the suspended CBN governor.

Reacting to numerous criticisms that greeted the fisticuff, the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said “The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS”, vowing the secret agency will investigate the incident.