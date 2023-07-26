Emefiele: DSS Vows To Investigate Officers Behaviour At Lagos Court

byCKN NEWS -
0


Department of state service, DSS vowed to probe the face-off between its personnel and the Prisons official over an ugly incident yesterday at the Ikoyi Federal High Court in Lagos.

CKN News reported yesterday how the DSS arraigned the suspended Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele before a federal high court Judge on charges bothering on illegal possession of firearms

Recall Emefiele was granted bail in the sum of N20 million naira but drama however ensued when the Prison officials present were restricted from taking Emefiele into custody as ordered by the Lagos Court ut were rather mishandled by the DSS operatives over custody of the suspended CBN governor.

Reacting to numerous criticisms that greeted the fisticuff, the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said “The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS”, vowing the secret agency will investigate the incident.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال