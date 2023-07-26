Benin President Meets With Tinubu At Aso Rock

President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Talon, who arrived at the Villa around 4:43 pm, is visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting follows reports of Bazoum being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army, according to a source close to the West African country’s leader.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Tinubu serves as Chairman, has since condemned what it called an “attempted coup” and called on the “plotters” to release Bazoum immediately and without condition

