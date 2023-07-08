ECOWAS Summit: Tinubu Departs For Guinea-Bissau

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President will be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement on Friday.

He said the Summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues.

The issues, according to him, include report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال