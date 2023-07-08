Dollar Videos: Court Halts Ganduje’s Invitation By Kano Anti Corruption Agency

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from inviting or harassing former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over the alleged dollar bribery videos.

The PCACC on Thursday announced that it had invited the former governor to appear before it to answer questions in relations to its investigation on the viral videos of the former governor allegedly receiving kickbacks from a contractor.

But in an ex-parte motion filed before the court on Friday before Justice A.M. Liman, the former governor asked the court to restrain the eighth respondents in the motion from “harassing, intimidating, inviting, threatening to arrest, arresting, detaining the applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served in his administration or forcefully taking over the applicant’s properties or his children’s or any member of his family…”

Those listed as respondents in the suit are: Nigeria Police Force; Inspector General of Police; Commissioner of Police, Kano; State Security Service; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Attorney General of Federation; Attorney General of Kano State; and Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

Upon hearing the application as argued by Ganduje’s counsel, B. Hemba, the presiding judge granted the prayers and ordered as prayed.

The judge also ordered that “the interim order shall operate pending the hearing of the motion for enforcement of Fundamental Right which is fixed for the 14th of July, 2023″.