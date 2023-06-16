We demolished Roundabout Because It Has The Insignia Of Christain Cross On It...Kano SSG

Published:

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, has given more reasons behind the demolition of the government house roundabout monument by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.





The demolition of the roundabout, built by the Abdulahi Ganduje administration to commemorate Kano’s Golden Jubilee, had sparked condemnations across the state on Wednesday.





Speaking on Freedom Radio Kano monitored by Daily Nigerian on Wednesday, the SSG said the roundabout carried a large Christian cross, which, according to him, is against the doctrine of Islam.





He said:





“The roundabout is obstructing the view of motorists, and secondly, if you use a drone camera, you will see that the roundabout has large design of a cross on top of it.





“And over 9.99 or 100 percent of Kano indigenes are Muslims. So you can’t have a structure with a large inscription of the cross on it. It’s against Islamic values.





“Our clerics told us that whenever our beloved Prophet Muhammad saw anything, no matter how little, with a sign of cross on it, he would ensure that such a thing is destroyed.





“So any picture of Kano you snap, you would see a large sign of the cross on it, even the Muhammadu Buhari underpass in Hotoro has a similar design, and I can assure you that plans are underway to make sure those symbols are removed from the bridge.”





Source :Daily Nigerian

