Revealed Reason Tinubu Changed Ribadu's Portfolio From NSA To SSA

A source has revealed that President Bola Tinubu may have opted to name Ribadu as Special Security Adviser, SSA, instead of National Security Adviser, NSA, to avoid hurting the nation’s military chiefs who may not consider a retired police officer as a competent superior.





The rivalry among security agencies in the country is well documented, especially the love lost between the military and the police over roles in national security.

The police force has always complained about the military’s incursion into its constitutional mandate of being in charge of internal security.

