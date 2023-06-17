Two Children, Man, Woman Found Dead In London Flat

Published:

The bodies of four people, including a three-year-old boy and a girl aged 11, were on Friday discovered at a flat in London.

According to Dailymail on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police were called to the address in Hounslow on Friday about concerns for occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, in the west of the English capital.

Officers were said to have forced their way in and discovered the bodies of a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy.

Although investigations are ongoing to determine formal identification and notify next of kin, Metropolitan Police stated that they believe to be aware of the identities of all four people, who are presumed to be related.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in West London, said, "Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond.

"I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can."





