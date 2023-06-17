Breaking: IGP Redeploys Newly Promoted DIG Frank Mba , Others

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has approved the redeployment of DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply, and the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Emeka Frank Mba, mni, to head the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning respectively.
With the recent elevation, DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East Geo political zone.
Similarly, the IGP has approved the posting/redeployment of seventeen (17) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations. They include
AIG Zone 10 Sokoto - AIG Abubakar Lawal, fdc
AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri - AIG Abdul Umar, fdc
AIG Zone 7 Abuja - AIG Williams Adebowale, fdc
AIG Armament FHQ Abuja – AIG Shettima Zanna
AIG Zone 17 Akure - AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong, psc, mni
AIG Maritime Lagos – AIG Adepoju Ayinde Ilori
AIG FCID Annex Kaduna - AIG Okon Okon Effiong, fdc
AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Echeng Eworo Echeng
Commandant Staff College Jos – AIG Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall
AIG DFA FHQ Abuja - AIG Bankole Lanre Sikiru
AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju
AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka
AIG Forensic – AIG Shehu Gwarzo
AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja – AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, mni
AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos – AIG Yahaya S. Abubakar, mni
AIG Zone 1 Kano - AIG Umar M. Sanda, fdc
AIG CTU FHQ Abuja - AIG Ede Ayuba
The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment. He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.
The posting is with immediate effect.
0 comments: