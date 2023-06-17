Breaking: IGP Redeploys Newly Promoted DIG Frank Mba , Others

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has approved the redeployment of DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply, and the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Emeka Frank Mba, mni, to head the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning respectively.

With the recent elevation, DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East Geo political zone.

Similarly, the IGP has approved the posting/redeployment of seventeen (17) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations. They include

AIG Zone 10 Sokoto - AIG Abubakar Lawal, fdc

AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri - AIG Abdul Umar, fdc

AIG Zone 7 Abuja - AIG Williams Adebowale, fdc

AIG Armament FHQ Abuja – AIG Shettima Zanna

AIG Zone 17 Akure - AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong, psc, mni

AIG Maritime Lagos – AIG Adepoju Ayinde Ilori

AIG FCID Annex Kaduna - AIG Okon Okon Effiong, fdc

AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Echeng Eworo Echeng

Commandant Staff College Jos – AIG Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall

AIG DFA FHQ Abuja - AIG Bankole Lanre Sikiru

AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju

AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka

AIG Forensic – AIG Shehu Gwarzo

AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja – AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, mni

AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos – AIG Yahaya S. Abubakar, mni

AIG Zone 1 Kano - AIG Umar M. Sanda, fdc

AIG CTU FHQ Abuja - AIG Ede Ayuba

The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment. He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.

The posting is with immediate effect.





