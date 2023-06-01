Tinubu’s Daughter Updates Twitter Bio, Adds ‘First Daughter Of FRN’

Published:

The Iyaloja-general of Lagos State, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, has updated her profile on the microblogging site, Twitter, reflecting the title ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’.

This is coming after her father, President Bola Tinubu, was sworn in as the President on Monday.

Tinubu-Ojo currently has over 21 thousand followers on the popular microblogging site.

A check on her Twitter bio reads, “This is the Official Handle of the Iyaloja General of Nigeria. The First Daughter of the FRN.”

Share This