Man Seeks Divorce Over Wife’s Plan To Elope With Clergyman

A man, Tersoo Yese, on Wednesday asked a Makurdi area court in Benue State to dissolve his 13-year-old marriage with Susan following her alleged plans to elope with a clergyman.

Yese in his petition said: “My marriage from onset was characterised by crises, abuse, disobedience, misunderstanding, lies, manipulation, hate and rage.

“I married Susan in 2010 and we have four children. I have suffered a lot in the hands of the respondent and have been enduring.

“Susan indulges in extra-marital affairs and is fetish. Her plan is to join her lover, Apostle Emmanuel, who operates in the UK and Abuja.”

He told the court that his estranged wife saved N500,000 for herself from money he gave her for housekeep and that she and her lover planned to take his children along.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and grant him custody of the four children.

However, the wife opposed the dissolution of the marriage.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambes, asked the parties to explore out-of-court settlement and report back.

Mrs Ikpabese then adjourned the case to July 10.

(NAN)

