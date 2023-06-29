Tinubu Visits Awujale Of Ijebuland, Once Again Condemns Buhari's New Naira Design Policy

Published:

President Bola Tinubu has thanked the paramount ruler of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Adetona for the fatherly role he played before, during and after his election as the President of Nigeria

Tinubu made the remark today in response to an address by the ruler during his visit to his palace

He was on a private visit to some monarchs in the State.

President Tinubu landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode area of the State at exactly 10.17am.

He was conveyed in a chopper tagged, 5N FG2, Nigeria Airforce.

He was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

The President was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor, Olusegun Osoba and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The President left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona where he had a private meeting with the traditional rulers

He is also expected to have a separate meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his palace in Abeokuta, the State capital.

President Tinubu's last visit to the State was in January 2023 when his presidential campaign train stormed the State. He visited the four paramount rulers in the State and party leaders and supporters.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in his welcome address thanked the President for making Ogun State his first state of visit outside Abuja and Lagos after his Inauguration

He pledged the support of his people to the President and his Government

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ogun State council of Obas while congratulating the President on his election reminded him of the promise he made to the people of Sagamu during his campaign

CKN News learnt that the President also used the occassion to condemn the new Naira design policy of the last Government which brought so much hardship on the people especially during the last general election

The Awujale commended the President for the bold policies he has taken since his inauguration and prayed for God's guidance and peace for the President and the nation

