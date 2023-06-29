Breaking : Group Pays Balance Medical Bill Of Late Jerry Okorodudu , Corpse To Be Released To Family

Published:

A group that goes by the name Family United By Sports (FUBS) led by Godwin Enakhena has paid the N600,000 balance to facilitate the release of the corpse of ex Olympian boxer Jerry Okorodudu according to report made available to CKN News

The corpse of the famous boxer who died on Wednesday in a private hospital in Lagos was withheld by the hospital because of the accumulated death

Okorodudu according to report has been suffering from acute diabetes and other ailment for months

He has been soliciting for financial assistance from well meaning Nigerians and was on the verge of having his limp amputated before he finally passed on

