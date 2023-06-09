Tinubu Meets Wike And His PDP G5 Governors Team

Published:

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Peoples Democratic Party G5 Governors at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The group, led by one serving governor and four former governors caused a major division within the PDP after demanding the then National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu step down for a southern replacement as a precondition to support the presidential ambition of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 poll.

Those at the meeting are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state as well as former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

