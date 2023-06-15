Thursday, 15 June 2023

Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Ribadu , Five Others Special Adviser

Published: June 15, 2023


 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:


 Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy


 Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs


 Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies


 Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy


 Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue


 Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security


 Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.


 Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health


Abiodun Oladunjoye


