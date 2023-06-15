Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Ribadu , Five Others Special Adviser

Published:

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:





Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy





Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs





Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies





Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy





Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue





Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security





Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.





Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health





Abiodun Oladunjoye

