Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Ribadu , Five Others Special Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:
Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
Abiodun Oladunjoye
