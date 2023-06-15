Police Rescue Baby From Under Bus In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a baby girl from under a parked bus in the Ketu area of the state.

The healthy baby girl was taken into safe custody after a resident heard her cry from under a bus at about 4:30 am on Wednesday.

The Spokesperson for the command, BenjaminHundeyin, made this known on his Twitter page on Thursday, revealing that investigations were ongoing.

Sharing a picture of the child, he tweeted, "A Lagosian set out for work at about 4:30 am yesterday and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 Ketu.

"Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody. Investigation is ongoing."





