Thursday, 15 June 2023

Police Rescue Baby From Under Bus In Lagos

Published: June 15, 2023



The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a baby girl from under a parked bus in the Ketu area of the state.

The healthy baby girl was taken into safe custody after a resident heard her cry from under a bus at about 4:30 am on Wednesday.

The Spokesperson for the command, BenjaminHundeyin, made this known on his Twitter page on Thursday, revealing that investigations were ongoing.

Sharing a picture of the child, he tweeted, "A Lagosian set out for work at about 4:30 am yesterday and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 Ketu. 

"Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody. Investigation is ongoing."



Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: