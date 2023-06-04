Sweden To Host First European Sex Competition ( See Eligibility And Process Of Application )

Published:

Sweden is set to make history as the first country to officially recognize sex as a sport by hosting the inaugural European sex championship. While the subject of sex remains private in many cultures, Sweden has taken a different approach and has embraced it as a physical activity. Similar to traditional sporting events like cricket or hockey, this championship will showcase the skills and chemistry between the participating couples.

Organized by the Swedish Federation of Sex, the European Sex Championships is scheduled to start on June 8, 2023 and will last for several weeks. Participants will participate in six hours of competition daily, with allotted time slots of approximately 45 minutes to one hour for each match or activity.

The European Sex Championship values diversity and accepts competitors regardless of gender or sexual orientation. The organizers have emphasized that sexual orientation can play a strategic role in this sport, which they believe will be adopted by other European countries in the future

So far, the championship has received applications from 20 entrants representing various countries. Winners will be determined through a combination of viewership ratings and evaluations from three panels of judges. The audience vote will be weighted 70%, with the remaining 30% coming from the judges' scores.

The European Sex Championship will feature 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, appearance and more. Its goal is to celebrate the art of physical intimacy and promote open discussions about sex as a form of sport.

List of disciplines for sex championship

Seduction

Prelude

Massage of various parts of the body

Massage of erotic zones on the opponent’s body

Oral sex

Penetration

Endurance

Appearance

Pose Performance

Artistic performance and exchange of postures

Endurance and The Number of Orgasms

Creativity in Change of Position.

Increased blood pressure and heart rate during competition.

The most beautiful and difficult position

Artistic communication

Most active couple

In each discipline, tournament participants can receive from 5 to 10 points. Points are awarded by the public and a committee of five judges.

Dragan Bratych, the chairman of the Swedish Sex Association, believes that it was inevitable to recognize sex as a sport. He emphasized the importance of training to achieve desired results in sexual activity, comparing it to any other sport.

Bratych emphasized the unique nature of sex as a sport, where the goal is to give one's partner immense pleasure. Unlike traditional sports where defeat can lead to disappointment, in this game success is measured in the ability to satisfy one's partner.

The focus of sex as a sport is on maximizing pleasure for all participants, the more pleasure one's partner experiences, the more points they earn. Bratych emphasized the need for creativity, emotional intelligence, imagination, physical fitness, endurance and work capacity in this complex endeavour.

According to the Swedish Sex Association, sex as a sport is a complex endeavour that requires creativity, strong emotions, imagination, physical fitness, endurance and workability from the participants.

The association's president mentioned that the competition rules will evolve over time based on observations and requirements. Although this is the first event, they plan to update and modernize the championship annually.

The European Sex Championship, with 20 representatives from different European countries, will take place near Gothenburg starting on June 8, 2023.

