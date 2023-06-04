NSA: Tinubu Allegedly Settles For Nuhu Ribadu, Rejects Dambazau, Rufai

Published:

Barring any last-minute change of decision, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will any moment from now announce Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the country's new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Reports indicated that Tinubu settles for Ribadu over ex-chief of army staff Gen. Abdurrahman Dambazau and the current director general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

This paper learnt that very powerful forces close to the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari have put pressure on president Tinubu to select the former born Kano retired general Dambazau to no avail for the plum office.

Similarly, a number of forces in the security circles have worked diligently to ensure the emergence of Rufai but insider sources at the presidency said president Bola Tinubu has since settled for Ribadu due to his track record, achievements and deep knowledge of Nigeria's security architecture.

Tinubu this paper learnt after a critical evaluation of the three candidates settled for Ribadu, who is highly regarded for his experience in security and law enforcement.

The NSA position requires an individual capable of navigating complex security issues and providing effective counsel to the President.

Tinubu values Ribadu’s expertise and dedication to public service, despite his background as a former police officer, which may have counted against him as the NSA position has traditionally been occupied by persons with military backgrounds.

The NSA serves as the principal adviser to the President on security matters, coordinating various security agencies, providing intelligence assessments, and formulating policies to address the nation’s security challenges.

Share This