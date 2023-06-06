Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

Published:

The Senate has approved a request from President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 special advisers.

Tinubu’s request was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The president did not list the names of the prospective special advisers.

After the letter was read, the upper legislative chamber gave speedy approval to the request.

The senate president said it is of “utmost urgency” that the president has a team to work with.

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here,” Lawan said.

“We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency.”

The development came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives, as his chief of staff.

George Akume, former minister of special duties, was named the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa state, was appointed deputy chief of staff.

