Nigerian Mother Of Four Killed By White Neighbour In USA

A yet-to-be-identified white woman, 58, has shot dead a black mother of four children of Nigerian origin, Ajike Owens, 35, in Florida, United States.

Owens was shot through the door in front of her son, 9, by a white woman who complained about her children playing outside but police have yet to make any arrest because of the 'stand your ground' law in the state, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to a civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, the deceased children were playing in a field near an apartment complex in Ocala, Florida, on Friday when her neighbour began yelling at them to get off her land and calling them racial slurs.

The children left the field but forgot their Ipad and went back to fetch it when the white woman threw it at one of the children and the screen cracked after hitting the boy.

Owens went across the street to speak with her neighbour after hearing of the incident when the white woman fired through the door, hitting the mother of four children who later died at the hospital from injuries sustained from the gunshot.

The Police Marion County Sheriff, Billy Woods, who confirmed to know the identity of the shooter, said authorities are working to determine what role the state's 'stand your ground' law might play in the incident.

Citizens of the state are permitted to use deadly force if they feel their lives are in danger under the 'stand your ground' Florida law.

