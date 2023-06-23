Sanwo-Olu Rewards LASU’s Best Graduating Student With N10m

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded the overall best student of the Lagos State University (LASU) Aminat Yusuf with N10 million.

The governor made this announcement at the university’s 26th Convocation and 40th Anniversary in Lagos on Thursday.

Yusuf, from the Department of Law, graduated with cumulative grade point average of 5.0 in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Also, some personalities bagged honorary doctorate degrees. They include ex-Governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; ex-governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; the Oba Saheed Elegushi of Elegushi Kingdom in Lagos; among others.

Fashola was honoured with Doctor of Humane Letters, Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment; while Fayemi received Doctor of Humane Letters, Human Right, National Integration and African Security Development.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was honoured with Doctor of Law, Education, Community and National Development; while the wife of Lagos State Governor Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, received Doctor of Humane Letters, Child Healthcare, Environmental Development and Women Empowerment.

Oba Elegushi bagged Doctor of Arts, Broadcasting, Community Integration and Human Rights Advocacy; the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba Sulaimon Raji-Ashade received Doctor of Humane Letters, Grassroot Development; while the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire, Pastor Daniel Olukoya was honoured with Doctor of Science, Genetics and Biotechnology.

Over all, a total of 10,183 students graduated from 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, with 282 bagging first class. The university also graduated 1,604 postgraduate diploma, academic masters, professional masters, doctor of philosophy and professional doctorate degree levels.

