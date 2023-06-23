Breaking: Acting IGP Appoints Ex RRS Commander ,Tunji Disu Principal Staff Officer

Published:

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as his Principal Staff Officer.

A police bulletin released on Friday, 23 June, 2023, confirmed the new appointment.

Before his latest appointment, Disu has been the Commander of the the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) where he distinguished himself and performed exceptionally.

Before that, he was the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an anti-crime outfit set up by the Lagos State Government.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Born on April 13, 1966, Disu is a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and the holder of two master’s degrees: one in Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State; and the other in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

Full Press Statement

IGP EGBETOKUN MEETS STRATEGIC POLICE COMMANDERS, UNVEILS POLICING STRATEGY TO RE-IGNITE PUBLIC TRUST

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has unveiled new policing strategies for the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP publicized the new strategy aimed at achieving operational successes and re-igniting public trust, today, Friday, 23rd June, 2023, during the inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers comprising members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of Police Formations in the country, at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.





The highlights of the IGP’s policing vision include; upholding the sanctity of the legal framework of the Nigeria Police Force; tackling the menace of crimes and criminality with the establishment of a specialized Quick Intervention Squad comprising combat ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies; leveraging cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence networks for a robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance Police capacity; and strengthened inter-agency collaboration.





Similarly, the new policing vision focuses on enhancing the Police training curriculum with special focus on attitudinal and behavioural changes; improved welfare and resuscitating the Police Officer Support Unit (POSU) of the Police Medical Services to serve as confidential support and counseling facility for all police officers; implementing a new Recognition and Reward system to better motivate and encourage our dedicated personnel; and community policing, through a more vibrant engagement of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), and the establishment of a Citizens Engagement Focus Group.





Meanwhile, the IGP has appointed CP Olatunji Disu as his Principal Staff Officer. CP Disu holds a B.A English (Education), PGD International Relations and Strategic Studies, MSc. Public Administration, Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation & Criminal Intelligence and MSc. Criminology, Security & Legal Psychology. He has attended several courses both within and outside Nigeria, and is a Member of several professional bodies including the International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialist, United States of America (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) amongst others. He is Third Dan Blackbelter, and celebrated medalist in Judo who has served in various administrative, investigative, and operational capacities in the Force including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, and DCP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), FIB, Abuja.





Also, other aides have been appointed by the IGP including CSP Ganiyu Adebowale as Personal Assistant (PA-IGP), SP Adewale Ajibuwa as Chief Protocol Officer (CPO-IGP), DSP Sheriff Lawal as Aide-de-Camp (ADC-IGP) and DSP Olawole Ogunwusi J. as Chief Security Officer (CSO-IGP).





The Inspector-General of Police reassures citizens that the Nigeria Police Force under his command will symbolize excellence, integrity, and compassion. He urged the citizens to collaborate with the Police to shape a future where justice triumphs, the vulnerable find solace, citizens go about their lawful businesses without fear of insecurity or molestation, and where every citizen can truly believe in the power of law enforcement.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

Share This