Renowned Professor Of Communications Lai Oso Dies In Fatal Accident

Published:

A renowned Nigerian Professor of communication, Lai Oso, is dead

Oso, according to two of his students, Idris Mohammed and Wasiu Tejuoso, died in a motor accident in Ijebu axis along Ore-Sagamu expressway on Saturday evening.

“He was coming from Delta State University (DELSU) where he was an external examiner at the department of Mass communication.

His SUV has reached Ijebu axis on the expressway before the car plunged into a river,”

Another student who was called from Ijebu Police station last night said.

Professor Oso “is a good man, a father and lecturer to many communication scholars and journalists across the World. One of the pillars of communication at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), and a former Dean of School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU) who has just three year to his retirement.

“HIs death is a terrible blow to the communication community. A huge communication library has just been set ablaze,” Adeola Yusuf write.

Idris Mohammed, another student wrote on Facebook; “Its with great sadness and heavy heart that I bring to you the passing away of our very own Professor Lai Oso of the Mass Communication Department, Lagos State University in the evening today as a result of a ghastly accident on his way back to Lagos from Abaraka, Delta State.

Late Lai Oso was one of Professor Pate’s allies and a great communication scholar in Nigeria.

“He was a humble and generous man of exemplary good character.

Goodnight Prof.!!

Share This