Internal Security :We Are Optimistic of Improved Security- Ag. IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has reassured all citizens of Nigeria that the general security of lives and property in Nigeria will be improved in all ramifications. The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under his watch, to attain its primacy in the internal security architecture of Nigeria.





In furtherance of his vision and painstaking drives to achieve his goals, the Acting Inspector-General of Police will be meeting with Commanders of the seventy-nine (79) Police Mobile Force Squadrons on Monday 26th June, 2023 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to upskill them on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements for better public safety and general security for all and sundry.





The Ag. Inspector-General of Police assures that the present leadership of the force has outlined an array of policing approaches that will be of immense importance to general public safety in Nigeria.









