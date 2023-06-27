Nigeria Army School Of PR Commandant Gen Ochagwuba Is Dead , NIPR Mourns

Published:

The Nigerian Army School Of Public Relations Commandant Gen Omale A Ochagwuba Is Dead

CKN News learnt that the brilliant officer died few days ago from an undisclosed illness

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations released this Press Statement on his demise

LAGOS NIPR MOURNS THE PASSING OF BRIGADIER GENERAL OMALE ABRAHAM OCHAGWUBA

It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) learnt of the demise of Brigadier General Omale Abraham Ochagwuba FDC.





Brigadier General Ochagwuba served as the 6th Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Lagos.





Brigadier General Ochagwuba's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the field of public relations have left an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army and the entire public relations community. His visionary guidance and strategic acumen played a pivotal role in strengthening the role of public relations within the armed forces, thereby enhancing transparency, trust, and effective communication with the public.





The Lagos Chapter of NIPR, alongside the entire public relations community, extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Brigadier General Omale Abraham Ochagwuba FDC.





As we mourn the loss of a true icon in the field of public relations, we also pay tribute to his dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the service of our great nation. Brigadier General Ochagwuba's impact on the Nigerian Army and the practice of public relations will be felt for generations to come.





May his soul rest in eternal peace.





Signed:

Samuel O. Adeyemi

Public Relations Executive

Lagos Chapter

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

