Acting IGP Egbetokun Orders Withdrawal Of Mobile Policemen From VIPs

Published:

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has said personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) would be withdrawn from VIPs escort and guard duties.





Speaking in Abuja on Monday, June 26, he said the force would re-evaluate the responsibilities of the PMF to ensure their effective utilisation.





He said, “Specifically, we shall affect the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escort and guard duties.





While the protection of dignitaries remains paramount, it is imperative that we realign our priorities to address the escalating security challenges faced by the nation as a whole.





By relieving the PMF of VIP escort and guard duties, we can redirect their focus and efforts toward addressing critical security concerns that affect our communities at large.”





The IGP said a special committee headed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations had been set up to assess and advise on how the strategy could be implemented seamlessly.





According to him, the committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks after which further details will be made available.

