New Tenants Flee With Neighbour’s Two Children In Abuja

Published:

Residents of Bako area, the Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are yet to come to terms with the disappearance of two siblings in the neighbourhood on Wednesday.

It was gathered that two ladies, who secured an apartment in the area recently, fled with their neighbour’s children, a five-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

The development has since thrown the community into confusion as the distraught parents of the children are currently making spirited moves to trace the fleeing ladies and recover the children.

The efforts were yet to yield any positive outcome as of the time this story was filed on Thursday.

Trouble, it was gathered, started when two-year-old Marwan started crying while his mother was praying.

It was learnt that one of the new tenants identified as Godiya, under the pretence that she did not want Marwan to distract his mother from her prayers, offered to carry the little boy.

When the cry persisted, Godiya then took the boy and his elder sister, Hauwa, with her, claiming she wanted to go and buy biscuits for the children. She never returned.

Share This