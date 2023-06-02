Five Days Into Inauguration, Why Hasn't President Tinubu Appointed Key Aides..Asks CKN

Published:

Its 5 days into his Government, President Bola Tinubu has not made a single appointment, not even the critical position of Spokesman

This is the first time since 1999 this will be happening

For a president who promised to hit the ground running this is very unusual

The position of Chief of Staff , Chief of Protocol as well as Spokesman are critical appointments critical to a government

Even ex President Muhammadu Buhari that we accused of " dulling " wasn't this bad or is Tinubu's Government going to be a one man show?

There have been speculations and names dropped in the past few days with denials

A serious government would not allow such slips at this critical period of its emergence

We are waiting and watching

CKN

