Five Days Into Inauguration, Why Hasn't President Tinubu Appointed Key Aides..Asks CKN

Its 5 days into his Government, President Bola Tinubu has not made a single appointment, not even the critical position of Spokesman
This is the first time since 1999 this will be happening
For a president who promised to hit the ground running this is very unusual
The position of Chief of Staff , Chief of Protocol as well as Spokesman are critical appointments critical to a government
Even ex President Muhammadu Buhari that we accused of " dulling " wasn't this bad or is Tinubu's Government going to be a one man show?
There have been speculations and names dropped in the past few days with denials
A serious government would not allow such slips at this critical period of its emergence
We are waiting and watching
CKN
