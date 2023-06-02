Friday, 2 June 2023

Five Days Into Inauguration, Why Hasn't President Tinubu Appointed Key Aides..Asks CKN

Published: June 02, 2023


 

Its 5 days into his Government, President Bola Tinubu has not made a single appointment, not even the critical position of Spokesman 

This is the  first time since 1999 this will be happening 

For a president who promised to hit the ground running this is very unusual 

The position of Chief of Staff , Chief of Protocol as well as Spokesman are critical appointments critical to a government 

Even ex President Muhammadu Buhari that we accused of " dulling " wasn't this bad or is Tinubu's Government going to be a one man show?

There have been speculations and names dropped in the past few days with denials 

A serious government would not allow such slips at this critical period of its emergence  

We are waiting and watching 

CKN


