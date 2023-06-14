My Wife As Former Court Of Appeal President Helped My Fellow Senators Win Their Cases..Sen Bulkachuwa

Published:

Former president of the Appeal Court Zainab Bulkachuwa extended help to colleagues of her husband, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, during her time in office, the latter has revealed.

Bulkachuwa who represented Bauchi North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate disclosed this during Senate Valedictory Session on Saturday.

“I look at faces in this chamber who have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal,” the 83-year-old said while addressing the assembly.

“I didn’t name any name. We know ourselves,” he added when interjected midway through his thoughts by Ahmed Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate who said "This kind of insinuation will mean that there was favour. I don’t think it is a good idea.”

However, Bulkachuwa further added, “Well, Mr. Chairman, to round up, since that’s what you want me to do, I will do that. I must thank particularly, my wife whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office.”

Recall that Zainab Bulkachuwa was President of the Appeal Court between April 2014 to March 2020.

Speaking further, Bulkachuwa said he “messed up” the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Bauchi State Governorship Election because the party did not recognize him as a stakeholder in the state.

