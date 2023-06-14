Goodluck Jonathan, Others Visit Tinubu In Abuja

Published:





The newly elected Senate President of the 10th Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors and senators visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday

This is coming after elections were held for the presiding offices of the 10th national assembly.

Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, declared Akpabio as the Senate President having garnered 63 votes leaving his rival with 46 votes.

Those present are Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, amongst others.





