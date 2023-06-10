Godwin Emefiele Not With Us...DSS

Published:

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele is currently not under its custody.

Reports of Emefiele’s arrest had emerged shortly after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu

Emefiele was suspended “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy” according to a release by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Tinubu also appointed Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

But in a tweet on Saturday, the DSS said the ousted CBN Governor is not in its customary.

The tweet reads, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

Emefiele’s whereabouts remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

