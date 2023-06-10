Saturday, 10 June 2023

Breaking : Embattled Suspended CBN Governor Emefiele Sighted At Airport ( See Video)

Published: June 10, 2023


 In what looks like a total contradiction to earlier refutal by the Department of State Security, embattled Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele has been seen in a trending video being led into a private jet to an unknown destination 

This is is coming barely 24 hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu 

Though it was alleged that Emefiele was arrested immediately after his suspension by the DSS , the Spy agency denied his arrest 

But latest video has shown him being escorted into an aircraft from what CKN News learnt was Lagos airport to Abuja 

One of the security agent accompanying him was seen holding a handcuff

Video


Latest Update from DSS 

EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY 

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons. 

The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this. 

Peter Afunanya PhD fsi 

Public Relations Officer 

Department of State Services 

National Headquarters 

Abuja

10th June, 2023


