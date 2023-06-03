Gbajabiamila Thank Tinubu Over Appointment As CoS

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for “finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff”, promising to give his best when he assumes office on June 14.

He made this known in a terse statement shortly after his appointment was made official by the President on Friday, ending weeks of speculation.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter,” Gbajabiamila said.

Tinubu announced the appointment of Gbajabiamila who is the current Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday, following a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

The President also named a former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, to serve as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

