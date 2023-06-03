Buhari's Ex Minster Quizzed Over N2bn Alleged Fraud

Published:

The immediate former Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering.





Sources privy to the development confirmed that Tallen was quizzed by operatives of the EFCC at its Zonal Headquarters, in Wuse, Abuja.





Though details of the allegations against the ex-minister were sketchy, a source familiar with the case told the publication that it bordered on corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2billion





"The ex-minister arrived at our Abuja Zonal Command (not the headquarters), on invitation, at about 12 pm, but she’s still being grilled by investigators of the commission as at 8:30 pm.





"She’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2billion, and part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project.”

Share This